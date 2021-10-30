Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.262 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.00. The company had a trading volume of 128,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,236. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.26.

