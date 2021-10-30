Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,606 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VEA stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.77. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

