Vanguard Group Inc. Has $127.38 Million Stock Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of The Children’s Place worth $127,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in The Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at about $13,118,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 11.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at about $242,000.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $107.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.66.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

