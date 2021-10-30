Vanguard Group Inc. Has $131.20 Million Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,566,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,487 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Cohu worth $131,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Cohu by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cohu by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 155,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COHU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.22. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.77. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yon Jorden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $92,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $709,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,377,113.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,157,570. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.