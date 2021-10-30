Vanguard Group Inc. Has $142.07 Million Stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $142,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,455,000 after purchasing an additional 85,749 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 16.92, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.