Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 444,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of CoreCivic worth $134,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 158.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 181.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXW opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

