Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.50% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $135,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXL. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2,039.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4,858.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $9.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

