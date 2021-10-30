Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,732,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.25% of OPKO Health worth $144,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.36. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,618,570.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

