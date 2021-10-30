Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,505,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 229,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.78% of Delek US worth $140,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,637,000 after buying an additional 131,335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,410,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after buying an additional 45,996 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $19.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.05. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

