Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,095,000 after purchasing an additional 642,310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,843,000 after purchasing an additional 632,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,026.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,710,000 after purchasing an additional 294,536 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 600,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,690,000 after acquiring an additional 198,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,938,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,419,000 after acquiring an additional 191,167 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.