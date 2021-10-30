Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.173 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,056,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,605. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.74 and its 200-day moving average is $94.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,815,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087,533 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.40% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $647,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

