Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.11 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $52.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

