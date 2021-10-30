Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR) shares traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $211.24 and last traded at $211.24. 10,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 19,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.98.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.27.

