Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:VTC)

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

VTC stock opened at $91.41 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $88.26 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 578.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

