Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the September 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares stock opened at $91.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.48. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $88.26 and a 1-year high of $94.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,906,000. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 404,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,243,000 after purchasing an additional 65,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 365,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,797,000 after purchasing an additional 124,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter.

