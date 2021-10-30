Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,729 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $17,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,798,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,581,000 after buying an additional 369,987 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,572,000 after buying an additional 479,863 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,521,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,259 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,998,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,801,000 after purchasing an additional 48,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,772,000 after purchasing an additional 675,084 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.89. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $2,269,188.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,957,415.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $200,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,585 shares of company stock worth $14,263,618. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

