Venus Reward Token Hits Market Cap of $21.04 Million (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Venus Reward Token has a market capitalization of $21.04 million and $829,474.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00048761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.65 or 0.00241975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00097191 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Venus Reward Token

Venus Reward Token (VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

