VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $289.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.90 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Shares of VER stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 29,651,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,303. VEREIT has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.56.

Get VEREIT alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VER. Capital One Financial cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VEREIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.