VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Reaches $1.06 on Exchanges

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $68.85 million and $42,811.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00001715 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00070235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00072177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00096035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,642.65 or 0.99863229 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,309.02 or 0.06980765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00021661 BTC.

VerusCoin

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 65,033,833 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

