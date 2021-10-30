Viacoin (VIA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $42,534.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 30th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and approximately $42,534.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000401 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.08 or 0.00312687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

