ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $36.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,295,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,225,529. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.60. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 262.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after buying an additional 4,489,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after buying an additional 4,440,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,455,000 after buying an additional 3,789,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth $155,370,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.