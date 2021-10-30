Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,720 ($35.54).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,140 ($27.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of LON:VCT traded down GBX 40 ($0.52) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,288 ($29.89). The stock had a trading volume of 80,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,932. The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 36.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,514.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,498.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Victrex has a 1 year low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54).

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

