ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Get ViewRay alerts:

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViewRay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.04.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. The business had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in ViewRay by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ViewRay by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 21,151 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ViewRay by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 394,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 56,414 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ViewRay by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 25,656 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in ViewRay by 194,315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 38,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.