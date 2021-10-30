Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its product candidate consists of VK5211, VK0214, VK0612 and VK2809 which are in different clinical trial. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.42.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $5.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $455.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.83. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

