Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSE:VIST opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $554.01 million, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 3.16. Vista Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. On average, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 9.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 904,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 80,401 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,682,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 39,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.