Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 34.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

IGD stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

