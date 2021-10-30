Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $13,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $190.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $131.36 and a one year high of $194.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Loop Capital raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.33.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

