Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

Separately, Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Wal-Mart de México in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

WMMVY stock opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. Wal-Mart de México has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wal-Mart de México (WMMVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.