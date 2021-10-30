Wall Street Games (WSG) Price Up 59.4% This Week

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded up 47.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded up 59.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $20.52 million and approximately $19.86 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00069836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00070839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00095862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,134.54 or 1.00645561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,295.18 or 0.06957339 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00022819 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

