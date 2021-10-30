Waltonchain Price Reaches $0.97 on Top Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $75.85 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,321.94 or 0.07031747 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00086122 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 9,330.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,771,872 coins and its circulating supply is 78,050,840 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

