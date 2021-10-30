Warburg Research Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €55.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UTDI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on United Internet in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) target price on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.55 ($51.24).

ETR:UTDI opened at €31.88 ($37.51) on Friday. United Internet has a one year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a one year high of €39.34 ($46.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion and a PE ratio of 18.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.68.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

