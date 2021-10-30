Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRBY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Warby Parker stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,990,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,771,000.

WRBY stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,064. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

