Warp Finance (WARP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $319,460.00

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 30th. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $319,460.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $344.84 or 0.00557413 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

