Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRTBY. Pareto Securities raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

WRTBY remained flat at $$2.64 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.87. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $3.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0473 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.