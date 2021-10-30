Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$139.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.46% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at C$168.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$162.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$153.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.05. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$122.13 and a 12 month high of C$169.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.29.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.85 billion. Analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.5100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer David M. Hall sold 12,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$166.32, for a total value of C$2,099,956.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$488,149.20.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

