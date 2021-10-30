Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Waste Management in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

WM opened at $160.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $106.22 and a twelve month high of $164.82. The firm has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,518 shares of company stock worth $9,086,036. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,896,165,000 after purchasing an additional 155,142 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after purchasing an additional 647,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,143,000 after purchasing an additional 150,445 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,351,000 after purchasing an additional 174,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.