Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29,170 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,955,379,000 after acquiring an additional 702,337 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 634.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,070,000 after purchasing an additional 667,524 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,587,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Waters by 590.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,921,000 after purchasing an additional 138,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Waters by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,227,000 after purchasing an additional 123,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on WAT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.67.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $367.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $212.85 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $381.81 and its 200-day moving average is $357.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.