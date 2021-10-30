Wedbush Lowers Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target to $20.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wedbush from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DENN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

