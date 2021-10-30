Wedbush Weighs in on Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.08. Wedbush also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

ADP opened at $224.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.37. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $155.79 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Amundi acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,404,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,331,000 after acquiring an additional 891,869 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after acquiring an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 691,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after buying an additional 584,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

