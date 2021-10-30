Wedbush Weighs in on Facebook, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Facebook in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.60. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.58 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.48.

NASDAQ FB opened at $323.57 on Thursday. Facebook has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.32 and a 200-day moving average of $340.69. The company has a market cap of $912.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,399,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $24,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total transaction of $88,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,377,008 shares of company stock worth $844,454,048. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

