Wells Fargo & Company Increases ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $80.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.82.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $67.22 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $70.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.26, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 212,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $14,222,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,791,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,425,150. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

