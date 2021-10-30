Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wells Fargo & Company restated their overweight rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $3,400.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $3,100.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,074.76.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,960.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,601.57 and a 1 year high of $2,973.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,819.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,585.83. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 106.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after buying an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

