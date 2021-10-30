West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 18.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,685. West Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $524.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,362.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 2,500 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $74,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,007. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 5,389 shares of company stock valued at $161,037. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in West Bancorporation stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.14% of West Bancorporation worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.