West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

West Pharmaceutical Services has raised its dividend by 22.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $8.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Shares of WST stock opened at $429.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

