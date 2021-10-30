West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.400-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.40 to $8.50 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $8.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $429.88. 554,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $435.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.36.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

