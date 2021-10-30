Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Earnings Results

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

WDC opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $36.59 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.68.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.