Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Earnings Results

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.
WDC opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $36.59 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58.
WDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.68.
Western Digital Company Profile
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
