Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $57.28, but opened at $50.89. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. Western Digital shares last traded at $49.98, with a volume of 244,615 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WDC. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.68.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,350,354,000 after acquiring an additional 258,140 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $437,619,000 after acquiring an additional 524,468 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $413,642,000 after acquiring an additional 404,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,955,000 after acquiring an additional 180,222 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $300,137,000 after buying an additional 2,078,365 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average is $65.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

About Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.