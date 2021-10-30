Westhaven Gold (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Shares Up 2.9%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF)’s share price shot up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.35. 14,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 40,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37.

About Westhaven Gold (OTCMKTS:WTHVF)

Westhaven Gold Corp. is a gold-focused exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The firm’s projects include Prospect Valley Gold, Shovelnose Gold, Skoonka North and Skoonka Creek Gold. The company was founded by Gareth Oswald Thomas on April 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

