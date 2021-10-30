Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90-8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.11 billion.Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.300 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.00.

WAB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.91. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $93.97.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,533,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,746.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

