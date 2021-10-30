WEX (NYSE:WEX) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised WEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $220.57.

Shares of WEX opened at $149.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.47 and a 200-day moving average of $192.15. WEX has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in WEX by 46.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.6% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

